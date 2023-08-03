Two Santa Rosa residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of possessing and dealing drugs after police located cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash in their residence during a probation search, authorities said.

Santa Rosa Police Department detectives went about noon to search the residence of a suspected cocaine dealer in the 400 block of Shepp Court, Sgt. Kevin Naugle said in a news release.

The man, 32-year-old Jureath Som, who is on probation, had been identified as a possible distributor during an investigation that began in July.

After police knocked on two doors, another man, Juror Som went out the front door and was detained by detectives. Police did not immediately identify the gender or age of Juror Som, or their relationship to Jureath Som.

Detectives also saw Jureath Som run from the garage to the main portion of the house and then back, hiding from investigators’ view, Naugle said.

After about 20 minutes of police shouting commands, Jureath Som left the room and was detained.

Police then searched the garage bedroom Jureath and Juror Som shared and found about 2 ounces of cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, packing materials, a digital scale and about $3,200 in cash.

The two were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale, being armed while dealing and conspiracy. Jureath Som was also suspected of having a gun after being convicted of a felony, resisting arrest and violating probation.

Jureath Som was convicted in 2020 of renting a space for the sale, storage or production of drugs. He was on probation stemming from a May 2021 conviction for misdemeanor vandalism, for which he pleaded no contest.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.