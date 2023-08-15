2 displaced after fire destroys Santa Rosa mobile home
Two Santa Rosa residents were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed their mobile home, fire officials said.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 5:30 a.m. to multiple reports of a residence on fire in Sequoia Garden mobile home park, Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.
Firefighters arrived to find the home heavily involved in flames and threatening to spread to two additional residences.
Crews contained the fire to the home, though a neighboring house sustained heat damage.
Smoke from the fire has lingered over portions of northwest Santa Rosa, Lowenthal said.
Firefighters are still extinguishing hot spots as of 7:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: