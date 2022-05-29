2 separate incidents lead to weapons arrests in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police arrested 4 people in 2 separate incidents involving firearms in the span of an hour on Saturday night.

At 7:39 p.m., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where authorities say they found four people engaged in a fight at the fairgrounds’ Brookwood Avenue entrance.

The department’s Special Enforcement Team arrived on the scene and learned that a female subject, 30-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Cinthya Hernandez was in possession of a firearm and was walking away from the scene.

Officers say they briefly lost sight of Hernandez near a parked vehicle along Brookwood Avenue and believed she discarded something under the vehicle. A search revealed a loaded polymer-80 “ghost gun," which officers say was loaded, concealed in clothing under a vehicle.

Hernandez and 31-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Sergio Duque, who officers believe gave the gun to Hernandez to stash, were later detained without incident and arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a loaded firearm not by the registered owner.

An hour later, at 8:33 p.m., two other officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team saw a white Toyota Tundra truck driving on West 3rd Street at Dutton Avenue. One officer recognized the driver of the truck from a prior arrest as 23-year-old Santa Rosa resident Miguel Jasso, who was out of custody on a grant of pre-trial supervision, which included terms to submit to warrantless search and seizure.

According to authorities, the officers conducted a traffic stop so that they could ensure that Jasso was following the terms of his pre-trial release.

The Officers asked Jasso, and the passenger, 20-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Jacqueline Garcia-Lopez, to step out of the truck. When Garcia-Lopez exited the truck, the officers say they saw the outline of a revolver in the front of her pants. The officers had a female officer respond to the scene to recover the firearm.

The handgun, not registered to Garcia-Lopez, was a .38 caliber revolver with 6 live rounds. Jasso admitted knowledge of the firearm, and both were arrested and booked on several weapons charges, including possession of a loaded firearm. Garcia-Lopz was also charged with possession of a concealed loaded firearm. Jasso was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and for violation of his pre-trial release.