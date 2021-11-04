2 shot in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO — Two people were shot Thursday in broad daylight in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood, an area popular with young homeless people and with tourists seeking to visit the center of the city's hippie heritage.

San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani said in a tweet that two people were shot near the corner of Haight and Masonic streets but offered no other information.

Police did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking more details.

Video of the scene posted online shows police have cordoned off a large section of Haight Street with yellow crime scene tape.

The neighborhood has seen a spike in violence in recent months, including a daytime shooting on Oct. 22 that left a person with life-threatening injuries and several vehicles and a coffee shop with bullet holes. San Francisco police said last week they believe that shooting was connected to gang activity, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In September, a man was killed and another was permanently blinded in two separate violent incidents on Haight Street.