Subscribe

2 Southern California ski areas to open despite dry fall

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 30, 2021, 3:01PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

BIG BEAR LAKE — Two Southern California ski areas will open this week despite dry fall weather.

Big Bear Mountain Resorts announced that Friday will be opening day for the general public at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Season pass holders will get an early start on Thursday.

Weather across Southern California has been dry and mild but it has been cold enough up in the San Bernardino Mountains for snowmaking.

In the Sierra Nevada, ski resorts have largely seen postponements of opening days due to lack of snowfall and warm conditions that have thwarted snowmaking.

In the Sierra Nevada, ski resorts have largely seen postponements of opening days due to lack of snowfall and warm conditions.

“Mother Nature is not quite ready for it to be winter yet, and we will be delaying our opening day,” Kirkwood Mountain Resort tweeted Monday. “Our expert snowmaking team has been making snow every chance they can, and they are keeping a close watch on the weather, minute-by-minute.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette