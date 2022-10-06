Santa Rosa fire personnel are investigating the cause of blaze at a two-story apartment complex that broke out Thursday shortly before 1 p.m.

Initially reported by multiple callers as a house fire, it occurred at the corner of Guerneville Road and Herbert Street, according to Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

“We arrived and found it was a two-story apartment complex with smoke coming from it,” he said. “We ended up requesting a code 3 ambulance for an injury.”

He had no immediate details about who was injured or about the injury itself. He added that residents also treated an injured dog.

Four engines responded, along with a water truck, a battalion chief and two fire investigators. Santa Rosa police assisted with traffic control on Guerneville.

More details will be released once investigators are through, he said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.

