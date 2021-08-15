2 students test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Rosa City Schools

Two students have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the Santa Rosa City Schools district during the first two days of instruction back on campus.

Both have been required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days as a precautionary measure, school officials said in letters titled “Notice of Potential Exposure to COVID-19” sent Saturday to parents, guardians, students and staff. Schools are required by state law to send notifications if someone at the school tests positive.

One student goes to Maria Carillo High School and the other attends Rincon Valley Middle School.

School officials have determined that children in class with the students have not been exposed but said in the letters they would notify them “immediately should this change.”

Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, overall, COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County have risen significantly in the past month as hospital beds fill with patients, nearly all of them unvaccinated.

District spokesperson Beth Berk said in an email responding to questions from The Press Democrat that the schools worked with Sonoma County’s Health Services Department to determine if there were any close contacts between the exposed students and classmates, teachers and staff in both cases.

She said close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from two days before illness onset (or for asymptomatic patients, two days before a test specimen is collected).

Officials pointed out in the letters that “while you and your child may not have had any known exposure to COVID-19, it is still present in our community.”

Letter recipients were encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks inside public spaces. People were also asked to check themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms before going to work or school, and gave a list of symptoms.

The advent of two positive cases will not change district protocols put in place last spring when schools reopened for hybrid instruction, Berk said.

She said “a complete disinfecting” will be done at both schools.

“The safety of students and staff continues to be our first priority,” Berk said in the email. “Parents should know that, while we can’t control the virus itself or who it infects, we can enforce mask-wearing, cleaning practices and proper notification to reduce any spread or exposure.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.