2 Tahoe-area Raley’s stores closed after roof collapses at 1 due to heavy snow

Two Raley’s supermarkets in South Lake Tahoe are temporarily closed after the roof of one store partially collapsed over the weekend while the roof of the other was deemed potentially unstable amid heavy snow.

Part of the roof caved in at the Raley’s location at the Crescent V shopping center, which is just south of the California-Nevada state line, city officials said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The store had to be evacuated “due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons,” the city wrote.

The second Raley’s store, located at 1040 Emerald Bay Road, closed Sunday as a precaution.

“Due to weather, and in an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed our store,” the Raley’s location wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

That location is near the Y intersection that serves as the junction between Highway 50 and Highway 89 in South Lake Tahoe.

Photos from inside the Crescent V location, published by the Tahoe Daily Tribune, showed debris from the roof collapse strewn atop aisles.

Both stores are closed until further notice.

A winter storm early this week is forecast to drop a few inches of snow in the South Lake Tahoe area, as well as significant rain, which can also threaten roof collapses.

The South Lake Tahoe Fire Department in social media posts since Thursday morning has documented several roof collapses at commercial buildings, including a gas station; and at residences, including an apartment complex and mobile home. No injuries were reported in those incidents, fire officials said.

Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit in a post Monday said fire crews as well as the California Conservation Corps have been working to clear snow “from overloaded buildings that provide critical infrastructure to the residents of South Lake Tahoe.”

The city of South Lake Tahoe proclaimed a local emergency last Wednesday due to the ongoing, severe winter storms.