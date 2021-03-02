2 tourists went missing on hike to Maui waterfall, 1 body found

On Monday, the Maui County Fire Department recovered the body of a 27-year-old man from New Mexico who was reported missing on Saturday, officials said.

The victim, who police identified as Angelo Ruiz, was found at 10:15 a.m. approximately 50 yards offshore, a half-mile from where Waikamoi Stream pours over a bluff and enters the ocean, according to a statement from the Maui Police Department.

The waterfall is a popular stop on the road to Hana on the island's eastern side.

A second victim, also a man in his 20s, remains missing and rescue crews continued the search Monday with the help of a helicopter and boat, according to the fire department.

The two hikers were part of a group and reported missing on the Waikamoi Trail while a flash flood watch was in effect for all of Maui amid heavy rains, according to the department.

"The public is still urged to stay away from the area due to the potential for dangerous conditions and to allow searchers to operate as effectively as possible," the fire department said in a statement.

This news comes after a 26-year-old woman from Vista, Calif., died on Maui last month when a flash flood swept through a natural ocean-side swimming hole.

The fire department responded to a report on the morning of Feb. 18 of four swimmers who were pulled into the ocean during stormy conditions at Waioka Pond, a popular swimming hole, also known as the Venus Pool, on the east side of the island along the Hana coastline.

Two swimmers climbed out of the water, while two others were pulled farther into the ocean, the department said. One swimmer returned to shore, but a fourth person, whom the department described as a visitor from California, remained missing.

After an extensive land and air search, firefighters assisted by local residents located the unresponsive victim on a rocky shoreline that afternoon.

The victim was airlifted to a landing zone and met by medics, who pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Maui Fire Department recommends that visitors and residents visit this website for information on flash flood precautions and visiting the island's natural sites.