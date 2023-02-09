Two Vacaville men were arrested Wednesday night after Santa Rosa police found various suspected narcotics and two ghost guns in their possession during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers spotted a vehicle with mechanical violations about 6:45 p.m. and pulled the vehicle over along Hearn Avenue near Victoria Drive, according to a news release from the department.

During the traffic stop, officers smelled freshly burned marijuana and saw a rolling tray containing loose buds, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said Thursday morning.

Police searched the driver, Tiler Zook, 20, and found in his waistband a loaded 9 mm polymer 80 ghost gun, an illegal and privately made firearm. The passenger, Isaiah Cofield, 27, had a portion of the same type of gun, police said.

A search of the vehicle led officers to discover a backpack with suspected fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and various prescription narcotics, Seffens said.

Zook and Cofield were arrested at the scene and then held at the police department as police obtained a search warrant for their hotel room at a Motel 6 in Santa Rosa.

Police were granted a warrant about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday and found burnt tin foil, other drug paraphernalia and $1,600 in cash in the room.

Zook was arrested on suspicion of having an unregistered firearm, having a loaded gun in a vehicle, having drugs while armed and possessing drugs for sale. Cofield is suspected of three firearms charges, including having an unregistered gun, according to the release.

Zook and Cofield were booked at 1:30 a.m. Thursday into the Sonoma County jail. Their bails were set at $25,000 and $30,000, respectively.

