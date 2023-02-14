Police were searching for a motive Tuesday in the shooting deaths of three students at Michigan State University by a gunman who had no known connection to the school and who later killed himself.

Two of the victims were identified Tuesday by university police as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Mich., and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Mich.

"With respect to the family's wishes, we will not be releasing the third victim's name at this time," police said in a statement.

Five other students remain in critical condition from Monday's shooting in East Lansing, Mich.

Police on Tuesday also identified the gunman as Anthony McRae, 43.

A caller's tip led authorities to his location in Lansing, the state capital, after police released a photograph on social media, said Christopher Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety. The shooter was dead of "self-inflicted gunshot wounds," Rozman said.

The gunman had no association with the university, Rozman said, adding that he was never a student, faculty or staff member.

"We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point," Rozman said. "That's an unknown right now."

The five surviving victims are in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said Denny Martin, the hospital's interim president. Four of the victims had surgery.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police received a call about shots fired in Berkey Hall, an academic building on the northern end of campus. Rozman said officers were on the scene within minutes and found several people injured.

Two of the students who died in the attack were in Berkey Hall, Rozman said.

As officers were in Berkey Hall, more calls came in about shots fired at the university's student union building. Officers were sent there and found one additional victim who is among the dead, Rozman said.

Authorities believe the gunman exited Berkey and walked to the student union, about one block west, before quickly fleeing, Rozman said. "He was not in the building for that long," he said.

Rozman declined to answer questions about the time between the two attacks, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting set off a four-hour manhunt as hundreds of law enforcement officers combed the campus and tens of thousands of students and community members sheltered in place.

At 11:18 p.m., Michigan State police released a photograph on Twitter of the suspected gunman, whom they described as wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a navy baseball cap with a lighter brim.

Rozman said an "alert citizen" called in the suspect's location, which was dispatched to police units off campus assisting in the search.

"We cannot thank the public, the community and the person who called in that report enough for being observant, for following our messaging and for being vigilant and contacting us immediately," Rozman said.

One gun was recovered, but police are still investigating the weapon used in the attacks, Rozman said.

Police searched a home that was connected to the gunman, Rozman said, adding that he could not confirm the location or the address. Authorities are continuing to dig into his background with help from state and federal agencies as they piece together the timeline of Monday's attack.

Michigan State, which is home to 50,000 students, is operating under a modified schedule and has suspended all activities and classes, the school said on its website.

In Ewing, N.J., a school district closed for the day Tuesday after police discovered that McRae had ties to the community and made threats against some schools, the Ewing Police Department said in a statement.

When police in Michigan found the shooter, he had a note in his pocket "that indicated a threat to two Ewing public schools," Ewing police said. The shooter, who had not lived in Ewing for several years, had a "history of mental health issues," the department said.

Though an investigation revealed there was no active threat, Ewing schools remained closed Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution," police said, with officers stationed at schools throughout the area.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent online database that tracks gun violence using police, government, media and other public data, there have been 67 mass shootings in the United States so far this year. The archive defines a mass shooting as having a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter.

Among that list are last month's California shootings in Monterey Park, in which 11 people were killed, and Half Moon Bay, which left seven people dead — two attacks that occurred less than 48 hours from each other.

Tuesday's news conference about the Michigan State shooting comes five years to the day after a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The shooting galvanized a wave of activism led by survivors of the massacre who gathered national support as they marched on Washington and organized voter registration rallies to push for tighter gun regulation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.