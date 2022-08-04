2 Windsor commissioners take out papers to run for Town Council

Two local commissioners have taken out papers in preparation for filing to run for Windsor Town Council seats in November.

Windsor Planning Commissioner Gina Fortino Dickson is running for a seat on the Town Council against Council member Mike Wall. And Kevin Gonyo, vice chair of the Windsor Arts Advisory Council, is seeking to run opposite Tanya Potter.

Dickson will be filing in District 1, and both she and Gonyo must collect 20 signatures of support from eligible voters and return them by Aug. 12, as do all candidates. She has been on the Windsor Planning Commission since March and works as a program planning and evaluation analyst with Sonoma County Behavioral Health.

Dickson became a member of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women in July. She is also a member of the state bar, having earned both a master’s degree and a juris doctorate at the Empire College School of Law.

Gonyo, a graphic designer for Canine Companions, also serves as a council member, at-large for the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music composition and theory at UCLA and then attended the Miami Ad School in New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will face Potter, vice chair of the Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission, in District 4.

The election will take place Nov. 8

