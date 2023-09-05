Two women were arrested Monday in American Canyon after police said they found thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise in their vehicle.

Donning face masks and hoodies, the two women were walking into Walgreens, at 210 American Canyon Road, just after 9 a.m. when American Canyon Police officers spotted them, the department said in a news release.

The women saw the police, turned around and tried to leave the area but were detained.

Police searched their car and found multiple items, which they later determined were stolen two days earlier from a Walgreens in Walnut Creek, according to the release.

Sacramento resident Prinzess Lee, 23, and Oakland resident Zariadeshaonna Russell, 22, were arrested on suspicion of four felony charges related to the attempted theft, including conspiracy, petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Russell was on post-release community supervision, police said.

They were booked into the Napa County jail and each held in lieu of $10,000 bail. They were no longer in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

