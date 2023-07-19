2 women attacked by bison while visiting national parks

Two women visiting national parks were seriously injured in separate bison attacks over recent days, park officials said.

In the latest incident, a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix sustained “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen” when a bison gored her at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Monday.

The attack came days after a woman from Minnesota suffered injuries to her abdomen and foot when a bison charged at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota on Saturday, the National Park Service said in separate statements this week.

The women, whom park officials did not name, were sent to hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Park officials said that they were investigating both bison attacks. They did not specify how close the two women had come to the bison when the animals charged.

The woman from Phoenix was walking with another person in front of a lodging on the north shore of Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming when they encountered two bison on Monday morning. The park visitors turned to walk away, park officials said, but one of the bison charged and gored the woman.

She was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Neither the park nor Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center provided additional information about the Phoenix woman’s condition.

In the North Dakota incident, the woman was in the Painted Canyon trail of the Theodore Roosevelt park when the bison attacked Saturday morning, the park service said.

The woman visiting from Minnesota was treated by park rangers and emergency medical workers before she was sent to a hospital in Dickinson, North Dakota. The park said that she was in serious but stable condition.

When it comes to encounters with wild animals, park officials have issued timeworn advice: give them space. Visitors should stay at least 25 yards away from large animals, which include bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, the park said; they should stay more than 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

The National Park Service advises against approaching all wildlife, but it places special emphasis on bison, which have injured more people than any other animal found in the park, including grizzly bears, moose and wolves, the park service said.