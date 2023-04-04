Mendocino County Sheriff: Missing 2-year-old boy found

The child was reported missing around noon Tuesday. Officials say he may have walked off from his home on Mountain House Road.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2023, 4:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Investigators located a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon in the Hopland area, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The child, who responds to “Johnny,” was reported missing around noon after he was last seen at his home in the 15000 block of Mountain House Road.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office announced the child was found nearby and reunited with his family.

Anyone with information may call dispatchers at (707) 463-4086.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

