2-year-old girl struck by car in Santa Rosa and seriously injured

A 2-year-old girl was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car as her mother picked her up from daycare in Santa Rosa on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At around 4 p.m., Santa Rosa police responded to the pedestrian collision on North Dutton Avenue and Decker Street. They found the child had suffered apparent head injuries, but was conscious and breathing.

The girl was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and later transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland for additional treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Police determined the car struck the girl after she pulled away from her mother and ran toward into the street from in between two parked vehicles, police said.

The driver, traveling on northbound on Dutton Avenue, did not appear to be speeding, driving unsafe or impaired in any way, police said. He was not charged with a crime, according to Santa Rosa Sgt. Josh Ludtke.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian