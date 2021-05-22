Subscribe

20-acre fire in steep terrain east of Willits 20% contained

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2021, 9:05PM

A vegetation fire east of Willits that has been burning since 10 a.m. and spread to 20 acres has been 20% contained.

Cal Fire Capt. Leah Simmons-Davis said the Tomki fire west of 16500 Tomki Road near Appaloosa Road in Redwood Valley was about 1 acre when a Cal Fire helicopter crew first spotted it in steep terrain with heavy fuel.

“It was difficult for crews to find access,” Simmons-Davis said. “It was our helicopter crew that first got onto it because it could be seen easily from the air.”

In addition to Cal Fire, units from local fire departments Little Lake, Brooks Trails and Redwood Valley responded to help put out the blaze.

The fire had spread to 20 acres and was 0% contained as of about 4 p.m.

By about 6:45 p.m. the fire was 20% contained and crews were investigating the cause as they put out the fire, Simmons-Davis said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

