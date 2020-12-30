Subscribe

20-foot waves possible along Sonoma Coast during high surf advisory

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 30, 2020, 11:56AM
Large breaking waves that could reach heights up to 20 feet are expected along the Sonoma Coast starting late Wednesday night, according to a high surf advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory takes effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and expires at 3 a.m. Friday. During that time, large breaking waves could reach 15 to 17 feet, and west and northwest facing beaches could see waves reaching heights up to about 20 feet.

After a beach hazards statement warning of sneaker waves and strong rip currents ends Wednesday night, beach-goers should still exercise extreme caution through Thursday and most of Friday. Similar to sneaker waves, large breakers can make coastal jetties, rocky outcroppings and piers dangerous places to be.

Cold water can shock the body, causing cardiac arrest and triggering an involuntary gasp response that can contribute to drownings, meteorologists said.

“Cold water drownings occur each year with these type of events, but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline,” the NWS statement said.

Beach visitors should never turn their backs to the ocean, keep a close eye on pets and children, and avoid fishing on jetties while the warning remains in place.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

