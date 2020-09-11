20-year-old hiker dies in near 120-degree heat in Joshua Tree National Park

Sep. 11--A 20-year-old man died while hiking in near 120-degree heat in Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The man, identified by KESQ as Benjamin Whittier, 20, of Yucaipa, was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive in the Turkey Flats area of Joshua Tree National Park by his hiking companion about 7 p.m. Saturday, the NPS said.

Search crews, which included Riverside Fire, Joshua Tree Search and Rescue, and American Medical Response, located the man about 11:30 p.m. near the base of Pinto Mountain and administered CPR, but were unable to revive him. Whittier was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office. Whittier's body was airlifted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Temperatures in the park reached about 120 degrees Saturday, about 15 degrees above the historical average, according to AccuWeather.

Park officials advise hikers to take extreme precautions when temperatures are high, such as carrying more water than what you think you may need. They also encourage park-goers to limit their activities to early in the day, when the weather is cooler.

Temperatures in the park are expected to top 100 this weekend and continue for several days before dipping back into the double-digits.

Matthew Tom is a Homepage Editor at SFGATE. Email: mtom@sfgate.com.