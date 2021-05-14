Subscribe

2020's most popular baby names in California, as revealed by the Social Security Administration

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
May 14, 2021, 10:32AM
Olivia reigns as queen in California. The name is at the top of the 2020 list of the most popular baby girl names in the state for the second year in a row, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

Noah continues to rule the top spot on the boys' list, a position he has held onto since 2014.

The Social Security Administration released a breakdown of 2020's top 100 baby names by state Thursday, and below you'll find lists of the 20 most popular boys' names and 20 top girls' names in California in 2020.

The administration has been distributing cards for births in the United States since 1879 and pulls the top baby name list from card application data. On the list, different spellings of similar names are not combined. For example, the names Caitlin, Caitlyn, Kaitlin, Kaitlyn, Kaitlynn, Katelyn and Katelynn are considered separate names, and each has its own rank.

Top 20 girl names in California in 2020

1) Olivia (2,329 babies named in California 2020)

2) Camila (2,175)

3) Emma (2,093)

4) Mia (2,029)

5) Sophia (1,984)

6) Isabella (1,855)

7) Gianna (1,520)

8) Luna (1,448)

9) Sofia (1,271)

10) Emily (1,244)

11) Amelia (1,241)

12) Ava (1,217)

13) Charlotte (1,168)

14) Abigail (1,052)

15) Victoria (1,033)

16) Evelyn (1,011)

17) Mila (1,006)

18) Penelope (959)

19) Aria (927)

20) Natalia (845)

Find all 100 top girl names here.

Top 20 boy names in California in 2020

1) Noah (2,608 babies named in California 2020)

2) Liam (2,406)

3) Mateo (2,057)

4) Sebastian (1,981)

5) Julian (1,679)

6) Ethan (1,640)

7) Benjamin (1,634)

8) Elijah (1,574)

9) Alexander (1,570)

10) Oliver (1,523)

11) Daniel (1,474)

12) Lucas (1,345)

13) Matthew (1,334)

14) Jacob (1,287)

15) Aiden (1,264)

16) Santiago (1,205)

17) Jayden (1,190)

18) David (1,155)

19) Logan (1,148)

20) James (1,138)

Find all 100 top boy names here.

