2020's most-read stories on PressDemocrat.com

There hasn’t been another year quite like 2020, from the coronavirus pandemic and North Bay wildfires to a contentious presidential election and protests after the death of George Floyd.

The most-read PressDemocrat.com stories (based on page views) represent the best and worst of 2020. Here are the top 10 stories of the year:

1. Live updates: Evacuations updated once again due to 13-4 wildfire

Later renamed the Walbridge fire, the 13-4 wildfire broke out in the hills near Austin Creek State Recreation Area on Aug. 17. The fire burned more than 55,000 acres between Lake Sonoma, Healdsburg and the Russian River.

2. Monday updates: Gov. Newsom issues state of emergency for Northern California wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency proclamation for the Glass fire in Sonoma and Napa counties and the Zogg fire in Shasta County on Sept. 28. He also requested federal assistance from President Donald Trump for seven counties statewide that were ravaged by wildfires.

3. Kobe Bryant’s body, other crash victims identified

The body of NBA star Kobe Bryant was identified after he and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, were killed when a helicopter crashed into a Los Angeles hillside in late January. Bryant’s death shocked fans across the nation and has since been the subject of many NBA tributes.

4. Live updates: North Bay fires grow to a combined 124,100 acres with no containment

Lightning strikes in August caused the LNU Complex wildfires, which included the Walbridge and Hennessey fires. As the fires grew to more than 124,100 acres, residents across the North Bay were forced to evacuate.

5. Protesters hit downtown Santa Rosa streets for second night

Santa Rosa’s downtown area experienced protests after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white officer in Minneapolis, sparked anger about police brutality and systemic racism. Three people were arrested on the second night of protests, and the City of Santa Rosa soon after announced a 9 p.m. curfew.

6. Sunday updates: Santa Rosa expands mandatory evacuation zone

The Glass fire quickly led to mandatory evacuations in eastern Santa Rosa as fire crews battled flames in Oakmont, Skyhawk and Trione-Annadel State Park on Sept. 27.

7. Hundreds gather at Old Courthouse Square to protest George Floyd’s death

After the death of George Floyd, hundreds gathered at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa in May to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

8. Lightning, high winds buffet Sonoma County, Bay Area

A rare summer thunderstorm struck Sonoma County in August, causing lightning, intense winds and outages for thousands of residents. The storm led to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Sonoma and Napa counties.

9. Sheriff’s helicopter video shows rat problem at Santa Rosa homeless camp

Footage from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in January showed that the homeless encampment at the Joe Rodota Trail was infested by a growing rat population, creating a health hazard.

10. MacDonald district mansion listed for $1,350,000

A 3,264-square-foot mansion at 1001 McDonald Place in Santa Rosa was listed at $1.35 million in March.