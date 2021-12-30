2021 Notebook: Children stream in through the Mexico border

The background: 2021 was expected to be busy on the Mexican border. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, had said he was going to be a more welcoming president than his predecessor, President Donald Trump, and that alone was enough to encourage migrants to try to come to the United States.

But arrivals exceeded expectations soon after he took office. Children traveling alone shattered previous highs in March. The Border Patrol encountered migrants in South Texas more often than ever in June and July. And about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees were camped under a bridge in a Texas border town in September.

The administration began a massive expulsion of Haitians while allowing thousands to remain in the U.S. Its uneven response after months of rising arrivals sparked sharp criticism from both the right and left, illustrating the consequences of scrapping Trump’s policies without a new asylum system in place.

Here, Associated Press journalists involved in the coverage reflect on the story and their own experiences.

___

Elliot Spagat, correspondent, San Diego:

So when I was in Rio Grande Valley and March, we were some of the few journalists who got inside a detention center where there were almost 4,000 unaccompanied children. There were 500 or 600 kids in some of these pods that were designed for 25 under COVID guidelines. They were packed in there like sardines. It was really something to see. A 17-year-old woman who had just just given birth was allowed in a separate area, but conditions were even worse than I saw under Trump. The chain-link fences of previous administrations, sometimes called “cages,” were replaced with plastic — thick plastic sheets. That was basically the same thing.

___

This was the third time since 2014 that very large numbers of migrants were coming across, many of them families and children from Central America but also increasingly from South America and Africa. Many of them get released, which encourages more to come. But then the ones who are maybe most in need can’t get across, for various reasons. I was haunted by this: there was a woman from El Salvador who had to flee her house in the middle of the night because a policeman was after her, wanted to kidnap her and take ownership of her, and she didn’t want him to know where her kids were. So she didn’t even say goodbye to them, and she fled. But she was kidnapped and raped and put into prostitution while in Mexico. She was assaulted in Tijuana and she couldn’t get across to claim asylum. There are people like her, and it’s just sad they can’t get in. Then, other people who probably are less deserving — in the sense that they’re coming just for work — they managed to get in.

___

Greg Bull, photographer, based in San Diego:

In May, for about a week or so, we had continuing coverage of folks arriving in droves. They're crossing the border and asking for asylum. .... The vast majority were families coming in, so they would walk calmly to the closest (border) agent and turn themselves in. But what we were seeing more and more, and I’m sure you heard it from the others, was we were starting to see a bunch of kids coming in. And that was by far the most poignant and shocking thing to see: these 12-year-olds walking along through the mud in the middle of the night, in the rain, alone.

___

FILE — Emely, 8, of Honduras, stands alone after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, May 13, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The unaccompanied child cried as she told her story of losing her guides and walking for miles with another group along the Rio Grande Valley after a storm. She had lost track of a man who had the number of her parents in the U.S. and did not know how to get in touch with any of her relatives. In June 2021, Emely was returned to her mother, Glenda Valdez, after she caught a glimpse of a televised Associated Press photo of her daughter in a red hoodie and knew that Emely had made the trip alone into the U.S. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

We met this girl Emely, and she’s 8, from Honduras. And she’s crying. She’s lost a shoe in the mud. She’s with this group, but she’s sort of an appendage to the group. And there’s some younger mothers in this group who were not nice to her, just kind of bickering with her. Like, “Come on, keep up. Where’s your shoe? How do you lose your shoe?” They’re less than sympathetic at this point, and she’s just crying. She meets up with the agent and it’s the middle of the night. ... She’s got no documents, no info, she didn’t know where her mom was living in the States, or parents were living in the States. She wasn’t sure even where she came from at the last point in Mexico, but she’s from Honduras. And (border agents) had no way to link this kid to anyone on the U.S. side, or elsewhere.