2021 Notebook: Climate change, weather crises and what comes next

The background: Melting glaciers, deadly floods in Germany, record high summer temperatures in generally mild Oregon, more urgent pleas for help from Pacific island nations. With growing urgency, the effects of climate change were felt around the world in 2021.

A United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November — called COP26 — ended with almost 200 nations agreeing to a compromise aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but which contained a last-minute change that watered down language about phasing out coal.

While many nations complained the deal did not go far or fast enough, they said it was better than nothing and provided incremental progress.

Here, some Associated Press journalists involved in the coverage reflect on the story and their own experiences.

____

Seth Borenstein, science writer, Washington, D.C.:

COP26 leaves us sort of where we were before. There’s a little bit more being done to try to control emissions, a lot more pledges to do stuff. But a lot of these pledges are still based very much in the future. These net-zero by 2050, 2060 pledges — these are pledges made by leaders who won’t be alive when their pledges become due.

This has also been an interesting year where you had a major climate report in August. But more than anything, it’s yet another year where climate change keeps popping up in extreme weather all over the world. But this year, perhaps a little bit more in the Western, richer countries than in the past: in Germany, in Belgium, horrible flooding in Tennessee, places like that. And not to mention the wildfires and 116-degree heat in Portland, Oregon. I mean, if you had to choose one weird thing, the Pacific Northwest is known for mildness, but there are records and then there are records, and theirs are so far off the scale that your eyes pop out. And that’s what Portland was.

___

Rich countries aren't exempt. But when you're rich, you can flee that more easily. You can weather weather extremes when you're in the global North far better than you can in the South. But then, there come extremes that are so big, that wealth can't help you as much.

___

And so that’s one of the issues of adaptation: the rich countries of the world can, and the poor countries can’t. And that was one of the major issues we saw in Scotland at the conference. What we saw … is this sort of combination of hope because nations were saying the right thing and pledging the right thing to do that would help reduce emissions in the future. More so than they’ve ever done. And yet, the temperatures are still going up, the extremes are still getting worse. So you sort of have this combination of optimism — and there was a lot of optimism there — and also harsh reality smacking each other in the face. And you would ping-pong there from “Oh, this looks promising” to “Oh my God.”

___

Frank Jordans correspondent, Berlin:

Thinking about what was special about covering climate this year, it struck me that normally, covering climate change from Germany is a bit like covering a war 100 miles from the front line, right? Because you sort of think all the action is happening somewhere else. And it’s certainly true that most of the direst impact is happening in countries in what’s known as the global south. Or the far north, because that’s heating up much faster than anywhere else.

But this year, we had two events in Germany that were really quite striking. One of them was a Supreme Court decision in April here in Germany. Basically the court ruled that the government hadn’t done enough to chart the course that the country needs to set if it wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to meet these Paris goals. And the judges basically said that they were putting too much of the strain on younger generations, pushing too much to beyond 2030. And they said that this was actually a restriction on freedoms of the younger generation. … The judges in the Supreme Court here actually said that if we don’t tackle climate change, then core freedoms are going to be impinged upon. And by saying that, that was a hugely significant moment that could change the trajectory of how future governments see things.

The second one was these floods that Seth mentioned in Germany and Belgium. Certainly, there are occasional floods here, but nothing like what we saw in July. And while some people said, well, we should have seen this coming, really, the general population was not prepared for this. And it really woke people up to see almost 200 people killed in a matter of hours, and entire villages swept away. In a country like Germany, I mean, they can afford to rebuild, but it’s still billions (in damages) in one devastating flood.