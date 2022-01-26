2021 Portrait of Sonoma County: Well-being study finds new successes, ongoing challenges along race, ethnicity, gender and geographic lines

Sonoma County residents as a whole make more money, live longer and are more likely to have a bachelor’s degree than nearly 10 years ago.

But there are some areas of distress: Disparities in health, education and wealth across race, ethnicity, gender and geographic lines have stunted progress for some locals, particularly those who are Black, Latino or members of other minority groups.

These are the findings outlined in the 2021 Portrait of Sonoma County, released by county officials Wednesday morning. The 44-page review is a second, more condensed iteration of a similar report commissioned by county officials in 2014.

Both studies were compiled by the New York-based social science research nonprofit Measure of America, an agency that uses government data related to health, education and income to calculate the American Human Development Index , or HDI, of specific areas and demographic groups.

The index measures the well-being of specific groups using a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest score.

(Graphic by Elissa Torres/The Press Democrat)

Overall the 2021 update of the report found that Sonoma County’s HDI score has increased to 6.19, up from 5.42 based on 2012 data that was collected and analyzed in the 2014 report. Sonoma County’s HDI also surpasses California’s HDI score of 5.85.

Since the 2014 Portrait of Sonoma County was released, local residents’ median earnings have increased by about $7,000 and life expectancy rose by 1.2 years to 82.2 years. The rate of Sonoma County adults who are at least 25 years old and who hold bachelor’s degrees also increased 6% to 37.8%, the new 44-page report finds.

But a breakdown of those well-being scores by race, ethnicity, gender and geography reveals disparities in several areas, the newest Portrait of Sonoma County shows.

Those issues are compounded, according to the report, by both long-standing and new challenges within the county, such as an affordable housing shortage, recurring wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. Those issues also disproportionately harm residents who are Black, Latino, or members of other racial minorities, inequities that are the result of local policies, the report adds.

“The inequalities that exist today are not natural or inevitable, nor are they a product of chance; they are the result of policy decisions made by people in power,” the report states. “Different decisions, made through different, more inclusive decision-making processes, can lead to better, fairer outcomes.”

While men and women in Sonoma County have similar well-being scores, despite women earning $11,500 less than men, metrics used to evaluate the health, wealth and education of local racial and ethnic groups vary, the portrait finds.

The most notable change is in Sonoma County’s Black community, whose Human Development Index score dipped to 3.99 in 2021, down from 4.68 in 2014.

This group has a life expectancy of 71 years, which is 10 years shorter than any other racial and ethnic group in the county, according to 2021’s findings. In the 2014 report, the life expectancy of Black residents in Sonoma County was 77.7 years.

In addition, among local adults 25 years or older who have a college degree, only 32.1% of Black community members have undergraduate degrees compared to the county average of 37.8%.

(Graphic by Elissa Torres/The Press Democrat)

Asian residents continued to have the highest HDI scores among the largest racial and ethnic groups locally, though their scores dropped from 7.10 to 6.86, the latest report finds.

The well-being of white and Latino residents, overall, has improved slightly since the 2014 report. The data from the 2021 Portrait of Sonoma County noted, however, that Latino residents still have significantly lower educational attainment rates. More than a third of all Latino adults age 25 or older are without a high school diploma.

The decreased HDI score for Black residents came as a surprise to Faith Ross, the co-founder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development.

She hopes the data will bolster her efforts to convince county leaders to reserve a portion of federal COVID-19 relief dollars for groups representing minority communities in Sonoma County, including her organization.

“This report, I think, will help us make the connection in saying, ‘We need those funds and these are the reasons,’” Ross said.

Another clear example of disparity in the 2021 report is found in comparisons between Sonoma County’s highest and lowest ranking census tracts — Santa Rosa’s East Bennett Valley and the city’s Roseland neighborhoods, respectively.

The gap in their scores means residents in East Bennett Valley now have median earnings of just over $48,000 more and life expectancy rates that are nine years longer than people living in the Roseland neighborhood. There are also nearly 48% more adults in East Bennett Valley who have bachelor’s degrees, the new report finds.