A Santa Rosa man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a bank robbery that took place more than a year ago, police said Tuesday.

Kyle Hoderlein was arrested at about 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Todd Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7170828&lat=38.387076&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Police said he was inside a vehicle when they found him, but didn’t specify if he’d been driving or was parked.

Holderlein was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of robbery.

Jail records show his bail is set at $100,000 and he’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Thursday.

Court records show no charges were filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred about 12:15 p.m. April 13, 2022, at an Exchange Bank branch at 499 Stony Point Road.

A robber approached a teller and presented a note demanding money, police said.

The robber ran west through the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Hoderlein was identified as a suspect “through different investigative means, including DNA,” police said in a news release.

Specifics on the DNA investigation weren’t released Tuesday.

Police want anyone with information on the case to contact them through their online tip line, srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi