Meet the 2024 winners of the Youth Service Awards

The award recognizes Sonoma County high school seniors who went above and beyond to better their community.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

High school seniors from Sonoma County schools were honored at the 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards Tuesday night.

Winners across a dozen categories accepted scholarships for their impressive leadership and volunteer work in subjects ranging from agriculture to athletics to social services.

The event, which is held by the Press Democrat and was sponsored by Oliver’s Market this year, recognizes students for their leadership and tenacity in bettering their community and their selflessness in volunteering for programs that support others.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s winners and some of the work they have done for their community.

Agriculture: Yesenia Rivas, Sonoma Valley High School

Sonoma Media Investments CEO Eric Johnston presents Agriculture category winner Yesenia Rivas with her award and check at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Yesenia Rivas’ coordinated an Ag Days Open House at her school’s farm, which educated students about the importance of agriculture and its role in the economy.

A bilingual volunteer for Future Farmers of America, Rivas hopes to further her education and continue to impact the next generation.

Arts/Music: Vanessa Bowles, Petaluma High School

Arts/Music category winner Vanessa Bowles poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Vanessa Bowles founded the Friday Film Club at her high school to help other students express themselves through visual arts.

She also serves on the KQED Youth Advisory Board and helps produce a podcast, Rightnowish, which highlights Bay Area artists of color.

Bowles hopes to major in film production or screenwriting so she can become a filmmaker.

Athletics/Fitness: Abigail Johnson, Rancho Cotate High School

Athletic/Fitness category winner Abigail Johnson poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Abigail Johnson, captain of her high school’s volleyball team, has spent countless hours mentoring young athletes in several volleyball programs across multiple schools.

She wants to become a pediatric occupational therapist.

Civic Stewardship: Nancy Rios, Rancho Cotate High School

Civic Stewardship category winner Nancy Rios poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Nancy Rios played an instrumental role as a volunteer at Upward Bound, a federally funded education program.

There, she facilitated new member orientations and planned Saturday Academies to help students prepare for college. She also volunteers at Redwood Empire Food Bank to alleviate food insecurity in her community.

She wants to continue volunteering with these organizations after she graduates.

Community Care: Emily Galindo Martinez, Sonoma Valley High School

Community Care category winner Emily Galindo Martinez poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Throughout her life, Emily Galindo Martinez has looked for ways to help others: From joining a yard-duty worker cleaning lunch tables to lending a helping hand to her middle school nurse.

In high school, Martinez has helped develop the school’s Wellness Center, and she also volunteers at Sonoma Valley’s La Luz Center, Pets Lifeline and the Sonoma Wildlife Center.

She wants to continue volunteering while she attends college.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Victoria Hernandez Padilla, Rancho Cotati High School

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category winner Victoria Hernandez Padilla poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Victoria Hernandez Padilla, the Student Voice at her school (similar to a student body president), established a mental health club at her high school.

GENup Sonoma/Diversify Our Narrative creates a safe place for students to express their concerns and honor their diverse experiences. They have advocated for increased support, spread awareness about mental health issues and shared valuable resources

Padilla wants to be a leader in whichever college she chooses and continue to advocate for inclusion of diverse voices.

Education/Tutoring: Andrea Benito Chino, Analy High School

Education/Tutoring category winner Andrea Benito Chino poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Seeing a need in the community, Andrea Benito Chino conceived and developed the first ongoing bilingual program for children at the Sebastopol Regional Library in 2022.

The volunteer-run “Soaring Minds Arts and Crafts Club” has kids rotate through three to four craft projects centered on a theme.

She hopes to expand the club to other libraries post-graduation so she can continue to help kids express themselves.

Health and Wellness: Josselyn Castro, Credo High School

Health and Wellness category winner Josselyn Castro poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Overcoming many life challenges, Josselyn Castro became a Certified Nursing Assistant at age 17.

Reflecting an enormous level of maturity, Castro serves seniors in their final stages of life.

She hopes to become a pediatric nurse so she can help kids and make them feel safe.

Journalism/Media: Ella Kushins, Credo High School

Journalism/Media category winner Ella Kushins poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Ella Kushins is the editor-in-chief of her school’s weekly newspaper, which she founded, forming a staff of writers, editors, comic artists, photographers, interviewers, layout designers and assistants.

She also is an activist for social justice and worked on the Junior Commission on the Status of Women in Sonoma County, where she conducted a reproductive rights education campaign that was launched all over Sonoma County.

Once she graduates, Kushins hopes to study communications in college and eventually become a civil rights lawyer.

Latinx Services: Gabriela Alvarez Smith, Windsor High School

Latinx Services category winner Gabriela Alvarez Smith poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Gabriela Alvarez Smith is a teacher’s aid in English Language classes and often goes above and beyond to uplift bilingual students.

Smiths advocated for cultural relevancy in future curriculum and plans to major in Chicanx/Latinx Studies in college.

Social Services: Siya Shah, Maria Carillo High School

Social Services category winner Siya Shah poses with her award at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Siya Shah’s resume is jam-packed with hours of volunteerism including Spanish tutoring, coordinating book drives and serving in leadership positions with the High School Red Cross Club.

Shah’s unpaid internship with the Santa Rosa Community Health Center included spending hours helping patients, logging voice mails and organizing medications and files. She worked on a colorectal cancer screening kit project and spearheaded the creation of “For Teen Eyes Only,” a health and mental health pamphlet loaded with resources for teens.

She wants to continue volunteering for a part of her church called Armada Blanca, which helps educate kids using different languages.

STEM/Environmental Science: Alex Nava, Rancho Cotate High School

Sonoma Media Investments CEO Eric Johnston presents STEM/Environmental Sciences category winner Alex Nava with his award and check at The Press Democrat's 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Charlie Gesell Photography)
Alex Nava’s passion for robotics and computer science has led him to form his high school’s first competitive robotics club, which has grown into a summer camp, a class and a library program.

Nava wants to dive into undergraduate research that would connect his passions for computer science and environmental science.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.

