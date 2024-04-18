High school seniors from Sonoma County schools were honored at the 35th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards Tuesday night.

Winners across a dozen categories accepted scholarships for their impressive leadership and volunteer work in subjects ranging from agriculture to athletics to social services.

The event, which is held by the Press Democrat and was sponsored by Oliver’s Market this year, recognizes students for their leadership and tenacity in bettering their community and their selflessness in volunteering for programs that support others.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s winners and some of the work they have done for their community.

Agriculture: Yesenia Rivas, Sonoma Valley High School

Yesenia Rivas’ coordinated an Ag Days Open House at her school’s farm, which educated students about the importance of agriculture and its role in the economy.

A bilingual volunteer for Future Farmers of America, Rivas hopes to further her education and continue to impact the next generation.

Arts/Music: Vanessa Bowles, Petaluma High School

Vanessa Bowles founded the Friday Film Club at her high school to help other students express themselves through visual arts.

She also serves on the KQED Youth Advisory Board and helps produce a podcast, Rightnowish, which highlights Bay Area artists of color.

Bowles hopes to major in film production or screenwriting so she can become a filmmaker.

Athletics/Fitness: Abigail Johnson, Rancho Cotate High School

Abigail Johnson, captain of her high school’s volleyball team, has spent countless hours mentoring young athletes in several volleyball programs across multiple schools.

She wants to become a pediatric occupational therapist.

Civic Stewardship: Nancy Rios, Rancho Cotate High School

Nancy Rios played an instrumental role as a volunteer at Upward Bound, a federally funded education program.

There, she facilitated new member orientations and planned Saturday Academies to help students prepare for college. She also volunteers at Redwood Empire Food Bank to alleviate food insecurity in her community.

She wants to continue volunteering with these organizations after she graduates.

Community Care: Emily Galindo Martinez, Sonoma Valley High School

Throughout her life, Emily Galindo Martinez has looked for ways to help others: From joining a yard-duty worker cleaning lunch tables to lending a helping hand to her middle school nurse.

In high school, Martinez has helped develop the school’s Wellness Center, and she also volunteers at Sonoma Valley’s La Luz Center, Pets Lifeline and the Sonoma Wildlife Center.

She wants to continue volunteering while she attends college.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Victoria Hernandez Padilla, Rancho Cotati High School

Victoria Hernandez Padilla, the Student Voice at her school (similar to a student body president), established a mental health club at her high school.

GENup Sonoma/Diversify Our Narrative creates a safe place for students to express their concerns and honor their diverse experiences. They have advocated for increased support, spread awareness about mental health issues and shared valuable resources

Padilla wants to be a leader in whichever college she chooses and continue to advocate for inclusion of diverse voices.