Subscribe

21 ways to be prepared during wildfire season

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2020, 6:31AM
Updated 1 hour ago

California already has experienced the largest wildfire season on record, with more than 3.4 million acres burned statewide this year, according to Cal Fire.

From making your landscape more fire-safe to having an evacuation plan, there are things that can be done to provide a little peace of mind during this stressful season.

Click through the gallery above for 21 ways to keep you, your family and your home safe during wildfire season.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine