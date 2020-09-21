21 ways to be prepared during wildfire season

California already has experienced the largest wildfire season on record, with more than 3.4 million acres burned statewide this year, according to Cal Fire.

From making your landscape more fire-safe to having an evacuation plan, there are things that can be done to provide a little peace of mind during this stressful season.

Click through the gallery above for 21 ways to keep you, your family and your home safe during wildfire season.