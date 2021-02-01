22 unforgettable North Coast cold cases and where they stand now

For decades, several murders and missing persons cases have puzzled law enforcement throughout the North Coast. Although DNA analysis has helped investigators piece together many of the crimes, others still remain a mystery.

In early January, about 30 people attended a memorial walk in Petaluma for Georgia Lee Moses, who was murdered in 1997 when she was 12 years old. Moses was last seen getting into a car with a 25- to 30-year old man in Santa Rosa on Aug. 13, 1997. Nine days later, her body was found near a Highway 101 offramp in south Petaluma. The crime remains unsolved, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office recently asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the case.

Nearly two decades after Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen were shot to death sleeping on a Jenner Beach, Sonoma County prosecutors charged Shaun Michael Gallon. Detectives considered Gallon a suspect for 13 years before he was publicly named as the gunman.

