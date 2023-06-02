22 ways to be prepared during wildfire season

Here are things that can be done to help keep you and your home safe during fire season.|
ELISSA CHUDWIN AND CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2023, 12:29PM
Updated 28 minutes ago

While plentiful rain across the region earlier this year has delayed the start of the North Bay’s 2023 fire season by a few weeks, local fire agencies recently warned that the rains may also have created a false sense of security, which could be just as dangerous.

As the weather warms up and fire season approaches, we’ve compiled a list of tasks that may provide a little peace of mind, from making your landscape more fire-safe to having an evacuation plan.

Click through the gallery above for 22 ways to keep you, your family and your home safe during the upcoming wildfire season.

