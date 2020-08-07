22-year Luther Burbank educator Ross Hause named Sonoma County teacher of the year

The students in Ross Hause’s class at Luther Burbank Elementary School welcome every adult that steps into the classroom with a brief golf clap. It’s been that way for 22 years.

The benefit is threefold for Hause, 44, a Santa Rosa native who teaches sixth grade at the Sonoma Avenue school and also coaches girls soccer at Montgomery High. Sure, it signals someone entered the room, but it also generates joy for the visitor, and most importantly, shows his students how small gestures or habits can add value to others.

Some visitors or teachers will pop in just to get that little boost, Hause said.

“I want (my students) to make this connection that you guys affect other people, and your affect can be positive and powerful,” he said. “Or it can be negative and you can subtract significance from how they’re feeling.”

Hause, who has spent his entire career at Luther Burbank, was this week named the 2020-21 Sonoma County Teacher of the Year by the county Office of Education.

On Friday, Hause will be celebrated in a small, socially distanced ceremony outside the county office where he’ll receive a $3,000 award from Community First Credit Union. He will also be considered for the California Teacher of the Year award, which last year went to west county special education teacher Katya Robinson.

The tight-knit connection Hause cultivates with his students paid off when the coronavirus took root and schools closed in mid-March, leading to months of distance learning, said Luther Burbank Principal Debi Cardozo.

His classroom attendance was nearly 100% throughout the spring, and students received two hours of Zoom instruction four days a week to ensure learning and development continued. As one of the more tech-savvy staff members, Hause helped his colleagues convert their lessons to an online format, and shared resources so every Luther Burbank teacher was successful.

One highlight was a digital career day when Hause poured through his network and gathered elected officials, an assistant district attorney, a social worker, a technology worker, a winemaker, a graphic designer, a dentist, even a doctor for the Golden State Warriors. Only one student was absent for that three-hour session.

“He really went above and beyond to serve the students in his class and their families,” Cardozo said. “What I really appreciate is he doesn’t just focus on academics but social-emotional needs as well.”

Luther Burbank is “the happiest place, with a magic to it,” Hause said, which is why he never left.

While confident in his credentials to live up to a teacher of the year award, Hause credited his colleagues, and believes he “rises because of the great co-workers I have,” he said. “I’m one of the boats in the harbor.”

That concept of many moving as one, which is often used in sports, Hause employs in his classroom. He refers to his class as “Team 20” after his room number, and fosters a mindset that shared academic success is the ultimate achievement.

“The goal is how do we get everybody there, and how do you help the people in the room to see the value in everybody in that space getting to that end destination,” Hause said. “I want to get them to a better place of understanding.”

That approach has led to some true believers in the community.

Jhowens Montoban was in Hause’s combo fifth-grade class in the 2018-19 school year, but had a hard time leaving Santa Rosa and Team 20 behind when the family moved to Sacramento just before he started sixth grade, said his mother, Bertha Montoban.

But when distance learning began, his lessons in Sacramento were sparse, and he wondered what his friends and former teacher were doing, she said. One day he joined a Zoom session with many of his old classmates, and the magnetic energy that drew him back for a day became permanent. Jhowens participated in every lesson, doing the same coursework and learning the same material like he never left.

When the class gathered this summer for a socially distanced graduation at Juilliard Park, Hause scheduled it just so the Montoban family could make it over from Sacramento.

Jhowens was one of three students who gave a speech that day.

“He learned a lot, a lot, a lot of great things,” Montoban said of her son’s experience. “Mr. Hause, I feel like he’s a best friend to his students. The way he talked to them, it’s like a family member coaching for the rest of their life, giving them good advice.”

The connection among last year’s students was so strong that Hause has hosted off-the-books Zoom lessons in the summer. Becky Ennis’ daughter, Faith, is one of those students, and said Hause plans on continuing the sessions in the fall so his former students still have a safe harbor after they enter a new and unfamiliar school environment.

Ennis views Hause as a role model who prioritizes teaching “what it means to be human, what it means to be a kid and the power everyone has to engage with your community on every level,” she said.

“To him, this is not exemplary,” Ennis said. “This is how he operates. To him, this is what it means to be a teacher.”

