22-year-old man drowns at Monte Rio Public Beach

A 22-year-old man drowned Sunday at Monte Rio Public Beach, according to authorities, who only released the man’s age.

Neither his name or whether he was a local resident, have been publicly released.

The Monte Rio Fire Protection District received a call shortly after 4:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a possible drowning at the beach downstream from the Monte Rio Bridge.

Fire District Chief Steve Baxman said several people at the beach directed emergency personnel to an area about 30 feet out from the shore where they said they saw someone struggling to stay afloat before he went under.

Two firefighters and six civilians participated in a search to find the person. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, “Henry-1,” assisted search efforts from the air.

Baxman said a man’s body was found about 15 minutes into the search. The man was brought to shore.

First responders from Sonoma County Fire District out of Guerneville performed life-saving measures for about 40 minutes but were unsuccessful in reviving the man.

Baxman said his body was removed from the beach and transferred to the county morgue.

Additional information was not immediately available.

