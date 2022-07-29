Respected and admired SRJC educator Brook Tauzer dies at 95

Brook Tauzer, an educator and scholastic leader who was said to possess one of the greatest minds and hearts ever to grace Santa Rosa Junior College, died July 14. The lifelong Sonoma County resident was 95.

Brilliant, humble and endearing, the Stanford-trained Tauzer worked 31 years at SRJC as a social studies instructor and dean. He was also the college’s first vice president of academic affairs and, for a year in the early 1970s, interim president.

He wrote two comprehensive volumes on the history of the two-year college. Both he and his father, Clarence “Red” Tauzer, an instructor and coach who served on the 104-year-old school’s inaugural board of trustees, contributed much to that history.

SRJC president Frank Chong credited Tauzer with expanding the school’s occupational training programs, enhancing the diversity of its student body and staff, overseeing campus health care, financial aid and student services, and co-plotting the institution’s ambitious trajectory.

“It is giants like Brook who set the standards of excellence that make the JC a premiere and venerable college,” said Chong, the school’s fifth president.

Retired faculty member Bob Rubin added that, “If anyone should have been the president of Santa Rosa Junior College, it was Brook.”

Rubin praised Tauzer as “the consummate scholar and administrative leader, a true academician … the very best of the best.”

A second longtime colleague and friend, retired JC tennis coach Izzy Derkos, said Tauzer was simply “the spirit of the college.”

Tauzer was 60 when he retired in 1986. In his own time and in retirement, he read voraciously — favoring James Patterson novels. He also dedicated many hours to serving clients of St. Vincent de Paul relief programs and served as a lector at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

“He did a lot of stuff behind the scenes,” said one of his four children, James Tauzer of Santa Rosa.

In a videotaped 2008 oral history in the Sonoma State University digital archive, Brook Tauzer told Sonoma County history author and retired Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron that he’d like to say that his birth in 1926 occurred in Santa Rosa.

“But I was born in San Francisco,” he said, “and a week later came to Santa Rosa, where my folks had been residents since 1923.”

His father, Red, was an attorney and future state senator who was a pioneering force at SRJC. Brook Tauzer’s mother, Olive Tauzer, née Brooking, would work 17 years in the college registrar’s office.

The couple named their first son Clarence Brooking Tauzer. In the mid-1930s, when he was 8, his father, who was the JC football coach, made him the team mascot.

He did well in local schools, graduating from Santa Rosa High in 1944. One day later, he enlisted in the Navy.

Tauzer served two years, for much of that time sailing in and out of China. Upon his honorable discharge he enrolled at Stanford, where he earned a master’s degree as he prepared to become a teacher.

He began his career in San Leandro. In 1952, he married Gloria Wright of Palo Alto.

The couple moved in ’55 to Santa Rosa, where 29-year-old Tauzer became a social science instructor at SRJC, which was still led by its first president, Floyd P. Bailey. Tauzer’s intellect and vast knowledge, his enthusiasm for history and personable nature made him hugely popular with students.

Friend and fellow retired instructor Peter Leveque recalled that “A student once told me that she'd just finished a class taught by Brook and the students were so appreciative that they gave him a standing ovation at the end of the final session. That's how much everyone loved him.”

Under second president Randolph Newman, Tauzer became the community college’s dean of instruction.

The JC and the nation were besieged by civil rights and Vietnam War protests when, in 1970, Newman resigned, citing struggles with his health. The college trustees named Tauzer as interim president, and the faculty cheered the decision.

Among his admirers is former SRJC dean and agriculture instructor Steve Olson.

“His love and respect for the college was evident in everything he said and did,” Olson said. “He was thoughtful, caring and his communication skills were second to none.”

Among Tauzer’s many successes at the school: Olson credits him with playing a pivotal role in winning a grant that allowed the acquisition of the 365-acre Shone Farm campus near Forestville.

Tauzer had served as interim president for about a year when, in 1971, Roy Mikalson was hired as the JC’s third president. He served until 1990 and was succeeded by Robert Agrella, who retired in 2011 and was replaced by Chong.

Tauzer retired in 1986, then accepted the challenge to research and write two books of Santa Rosa Junior College history, covering the periods 1957 to 1990, and 1990 to 2001.

Tauzer wrote in the introduction to his second volume, “Regardless of titanic changes in the evolution of SRJC, the pursuit of excellence remains as the College’s most prominent and dynamic characteristic.

“SRJC is a very special place, indeed.”

He is commonly cited for having done much to make that so.

Gloria and Brook Tauzer had been married for 51 years when she died in 2004, at 73.

Her husband remained hale into his 90s. Said his daughter-in-law Catherine Tauzer of Santa Rosa, “I took care of him every day for the last three years and although his body was failing him his mind was intact. He never complained, always listened and never talked about himself. He was truly a remarkable person.”

In addition to his son in Santa Rosa, Brook Tauzer is survived by his other children, Scott Tauzer of Santa Rosa, Terry Ann Smith of Sequim, Washington, and

Charles Tauzer of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and by four grandchildren

A celebration of Tauzer’s life will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. Rose Church. A reception will follow in the parish hall.