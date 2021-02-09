Conservation deal saves Mendocino County old-growth redwood forest

San Francisco socialite Charlotte Mailliard Shultz and her family have agreed to a $24.7 million deal protecting a nearly 15,000-acre ranch that includes old-growth redwood forests in southern Mendocino County.

The Mailliard Ranch, which contains the largest coast redwood forest left in private family hands, lies east of Highway 128 in the Anderson Valley between Yorkville and Boonville and has been owned by the Mailliards since 1925.

Save the Redwoods League, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that has been protecting redwood forests since 1918, announced the deal Tuesday securing three conservation easements which prevent subdivision and development of the entire 14,838-acre property, regardless of future ownership.

Calling Mailliard Ranch “an exquisite place,” league president Sam Hodder said in a statement that its protection had been a “decadeslong priority” for his organization, which has protected more than 216,000 acres of forest in 66 state, national and local parks and preserves.

The Mailliard family retains ownership of the land and will be allowed to continue selective timber harvesting of second-growth trees.

“The old growth built San Francisco twice, so there isn’t a lot of redwood — true old growth — left in the area,” Larry Mailliard, general partner of the ranch, said in the statement.

Charlotte Mailliard Shultz’s husband, former secretary of state George Shultz, died Saturday at age 100.