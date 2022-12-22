A woman and young girl entered a Sonoma jewelry store over the weekend and took more $24,000 in gold rings, according to police.

A Halem & Co de Sonoma employee contacted Sonoma Police on Monday after noticing the items were missing, and provided video footage of the Dec. 17 incident to deputies, Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon.

The video showed the pair of suspects working in tandem. At 2:54 p.m., the suspects entered the store and the woman made her way to a display case near the back while the girl, who looks between 12 and 14 years old, appeared to serve as a “lookout,” McKinnon said.

The woman opened a jewelry case and took two displays containing approximately 40 gold rings, which had a retail value of $24,300. The suspect put the displays into a bag and quickly exited the store with the girl keeping an eye out, McKinnon said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L9nfR0J3pus">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The adult suspect dropped the display case on the floor, according to Halem & Co. jeweler Dan Trudeau.

“She picks up the jewelry off the floor and the two of them high-tailed it out of there,” Trudeau said. “Thirty-five seconds is all it took.”

Police canvassed other businesses nearby for more video footage or information regarding the pair of suspects, and sent out a “critical reach flier” to area law enforcement agencies, McKinnon said.

Police are currently investigating fingerprints left on the glass of the display case, McKinnon said.

Any information on the suspects should be sent to the Sonoma police at 707-996-3602.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.