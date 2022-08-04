Madeleine O'Connell and her Aunt Martha Keegan toast during the Hall of Flowers preview party at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

“Silk Mimosa” at the Hall of Flowers, inside the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa July 26, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

Fans of the Hall of Flowers at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds attend a preview party prior to start of fair to raise money for the Hall of Flowers Scholarship Fund on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Begonias are staged for planting at the Hall of Flowers, inside the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa July 25, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

Pretoria Canna Lily Plant aka “Bengal Tiger Canna Lily” at the Hall of Flowers, inside the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa July 26, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

The 2022 Hall of Flowers: Islands of Adventure at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, August 2, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

It took four months and roughly 4,000 man hours to turn the Sonoma County Fair’s Hall of Flowers into the “2022 Islands of Adventure,” this year’s theme after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Those attending the preview party Wednesday had the chance to walk among more than 20,000 flowers and plants, which is how many were used this year by the professional landscapers, designers, amateur gardeners and young floral enthusiasts involved, according to the exhibit’s creative designer, Greg Duncan.

All the money from tickets sold to the preview party goes to the Hall of Flowers Scholarship Fund.

Scholarships range from $1,000 to $2,500 for students attending a four-year university and scholarships ranging from $250 to $500 for students attending a two-year institution and plan to pursue a degree in an agricultural-related field of study.

Sonoma County Fair patrons can tour the hall during the fair, which runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14.