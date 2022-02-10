25 Black-owned businesses in Sonoma County

Looking to support Black-owned businesses in Sonoma County this Black History Month, and throughout the rest of the year?

From winemakers to restaurant owners and wardrobe stylists, here are the Black entrepreneurs leaving their mark on Sonoma County.

Food and drink:

–Big River Coffee Company: Gourmet coffee business started in 1991. Located at 3345 Industrial Drive, Suite #18 in Santa Rosa and found at bigrivercoffee.co

– Cafe Frida Gallery: Frida Kahlo-inspired coffee shop in Santa Rosa’s SOFA Art District. 300 South A. St., Santa Rosa.

– Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine. 913 4th St., Santa Rosa.

–Reggae Rasta Styles: Jamaican food truck with online orders available. reggaehomestylescooking.com or Instagram @reggae.rastastyles.

– Sonoma Crust: Cafe and catering business run by chef and baker Anne Sanusi. 1040 North Dutton Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa.

– Sonoma Sauces: Wine-based dessert and cooking sauces. sonomasauces.com.

– Street Social: Petaluma restaurant highlighting seasonal and local ingredients. 29 F Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma.

– Short Momma’s Barbecue Sauce: A Santa Rosa based sauce business sold in businesses throughout Sonoma County. www.shortmommas.com.

– Pack Jack Barbecue: Texas-style barbecue spot in Sebastopol. 3963 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol.

– Enlivened: Organic probiotic beverage maker. enlivened.me/

Wines:

–Bodkin Wines: Healdsburg-based winery known for creating America’s first Sauvignon Blanc. www.bodkinwines.com.

– Corner 103: Sonoma winery led by financier turned vintner Lloyd Davis. 103 W Napa St., Sonoma.

–L'Objet Wines: Healdsburg-based wine label. lobjetwines.com.

Personal care:

–Style by Malia: wardrobe stylist and content creator. On Instagram at @stylebymalia or at stylebymalia.com.

– Lotus Beauty Bar: Store offering skin treatments and waxing using organic skincare products. 307 D St., Santa Rosa.

– Makeup by Sara: Sonoma County makeup artist. On Instagram at @makeupbysarad.

– Yoga with Nicole: Yoga instructor offering healing workshops and leadership training. yogawithnicole.org.

–Breathe Diversity Pilates + Fitness: Class and private session Pilates instruction. 65 Brookwood Ave., Suite 4, Santa Rosa.

– TKs Beauty Bar Salon: Salon offering a variety of services, including weaves, hair extension training and braids. styleseat.com/m/v/tksbeautybar.

Other Services:

— ARS Roofing: Santa Rosa roofing company owned by Lake County native Letitia Hanke, who also operates the LIME Foundation nonprofit. arsroofing.com.

–The Goodest Digital: Social Media marketing business owned by Santa Rosa resident Christopher Terry. Found on Instagram at @ct_crunchh.

– Kerry Rego Consulting: Social media and tech consultant located in Sonoma County. On Instagram at: kregobiz.

– Keystone Love: Santa Rosa therapeutic support for individuals and families, as well as and professional development for people who work in human service and mental health. keystone.love/

– AVCO Design: Interior design company that works for residential and commercial clients. avco-design.com.

– Gapelii Brand: luxury clothing and shoe company. gapeliibrand.com.

Did we miss a Black-owned business in Sonoma County? Please contact us and we’ll add them to our list.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.