LOS ANGELES — Academy Class 464 is smaller than it was three weeks ago.

The loss is most evident when the law enforcement recruits stand in formation. There are empty spaces where nine classmates should be.

Where they would have been if an SUV hadn't veered into the wrong lane during an academy training run last month in South Whittier. If it hadn't struck dozens of the young hopefuls before crashing into a lamppost. If it hadn't sent several of them to the hospital.

If.

After the Nov. 16 crash, three recruits remain hospitalized. One is in a coma; another just woke up. Six others are recovering at home.

The remaining classmates this week returned to the Sheriff's Training Academy and Regional Services, or STARS, Center. The Sheriff's Department granted The Times access to the academy Wednesday but requested that the recruits not be interviewed due to the ongoing investigation.

The driver, Nicholas Gutierrez, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of peace officers but was released the day after the crash. Gutierrez's lawyer said the 22-year-old fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work.

No case has been presented to the district attorney's office, according to a spokesperson, so Gutierrez has yet to be charged with a crime.

At the academy, the recruits' schedules have been filled with meetings with well-wishers, including the outgoing Los Angeles County sheriff and students of law enforcement academies across Southern California. The recruits, they hope, are getting their lives back on track.

"Their mindset is, 'Hey, I'm doing this for my fellow recruits who are in the hospital, for my recruits that aren't going to be here or may not make it through this class,'" said Lt. John Haynes, who heads the force training unit at the academy. "To see that is just impressive."

Haynes, who has been with the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, refers to the recruits as kids, "because they feel like mine."

"We'll go through a career, and some of us will never see what these kids have seen," Haynes said.

On Sept. 22, 76 recruits started the training program at the STARS Center. There were recent college graduates, military veterans — four from the Marine Corps — and some in search of a career change. They made up Class 464.

To secure their spots, they underwent aptitude, physical agility and psychological tests. Investigators combed through their lives, interviewing neighbors, family members and former teachers and supervisors. Once cleared, they were eligible to enter the academy.

The men and women would spend 22 weeks there, before graduating and launching their careers in law enforcement. The majority were recruits for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, although smaller police departments had also sent candidates to be trained.

In the first few weeks, the class learned about military and police traditions. They wore uniforms and got into military formations. They prepared for weapons inspections. Most important, over the 40-hour workweeks, they focused on being a team.

"They have to learn how to work together as one unit first before they can learn anything else," said Capt. Pat Macdonald, who leads the Sheriff's Department's training bureau. "Because in this profession, you're counting on your partners all the time."

Eight weeks into Class 464's time at the academy, that training was put to the test.

On the morning of Nov. 16, the recruits were on a 4-mile training run. They were building up to their "Colors Run," which would be dedicated to a fallen officer and would help them earn patches for their uniforms.

Dressed in green shorts and white T-shirts, the recruits were running in formation around 6:30 a.m., accompanied by six instructors and two black-and-white radio cars. They were a mile into their run and had just passed Fire Station 96 on Mills Avenue when those at the front of the group spotted a Honda CR-V approaching.

"Vehicle from the front," they called back.

The SUV veered to the wrong side of the road and into the group. The runners at the front were able to get out of the way before the SUV struck others and crashed into a lamppost.

Macdonald was three-quarters of a mile away when he received the call that a vehicle had driven through the members of the class. He arrived at the scene within minutes. There were bodies everywhere.

"I've been on the department almost 28 years, and I've never seen anything like this, to where it looked like bodies fell out of the sky, and so many people were in need of medical attention at one time," Macdonald recalled.

The recruits, who had taken a CPR test earlier that week, had already sprung into action, rendering aid to classmates who were more severely injured.