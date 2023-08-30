From pianos to pickup trucks, Tom Smothers of The Smothers Brothers is selling off dozens of household and outdoor items from his 100-acre Warm Springs Road property in Glen Ellen.

Along with his brother, Dick, Tom is famously part of the popular Smothers Brothers comedy act, which included the 1960s boundary-pushing variety show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_81L5EbU6KQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Smothers has tried to sell his Sonoma Valley property, where he’s lived since the 1970s, several times over the last few years. It was first listed in 2019 for $13 million, but was relisted in 2020 for $9 million by Tina Shone of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the items you can purchase at the veteran entertainer’s estate sale, running Sept. 22 to 24.

Get more information on the sale and Smothers’ property at pdne.ws/47UbThZ.