2nd supermoon of the year Illuminates the night sky around the world

The second supermoon of this year — the sturgeon moon — left stargazers awed Tuesday night, drawing large crowds in parts of Europe, the Americas and Asia, and once again piquing interest in the night sky.

“It’s nice that people get away from their daily routines and all the horrible things that are going around in the world, and then take some time to really appreciate this celestial phenomenon,” Francisco Diego, an astronomer who lectures at University College London, said by telephone Wednesday.

The sturgeon moon, according to a 1930s edition of the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, received its name from the Algonquin people for the large fish that is particularly abundant in the Great Lakes at this time of year.

Images of the supermoon flooded social media Tuesday night, with many people capturing its golden, amber and eventually silver tones as it rose over Cape Sounion, Greece; Madrid; New York; and Rio de Janeiro — all cities lucky enough not to have obstructed views because of clouds or inclement weather.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee — its closest point to Earth in its orbit — making it look bigger and brighter than other full moons. The word was coined in 1979 by Richard Nolle, an astrologer, although it is not an official astronomical term.

In London and other parts of Britain, cloud cover Tuesday night prevented many from seeing the supermoon in all of its splendor. But Diego said that onlookers might get a second chance Wednesday night, and that the moon would still appear quite round and large.

It will not be a complete full moon, he said, adding that a small sliver would be darkened on its right side, “but it’s still quite spectacular to see.”

Tuesday night’s celestial show was the second supermoon of the year. The first occurred in early July, drawing people outdoors in major cities like Istanbul and Los Angeles.

The next supermoon will be Aug. 30, and because it is the second full moon this month, it will be known as a blue moon. It will also be the closest and brightest full supermoon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Plus, Saturn will appear 5 degrees to the upper right of that moon and will swing clockwise around it through the evening, according to NASA.

The fourth and final supermoon of the year, which will appear in September, is sometimes called a harvest moon.

Diego said it was “more or less rare” to have four supermoons in a three-month period.