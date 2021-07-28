Subscribe

3.2 earthquake hits near Guerneville

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 28, 2021, 8:42AM

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook the North Bay early Wednesday.

It hit at 3:51 a.m. with an epicenter about 3 miles north of Guerneville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling the quake as far away as Windsor, Cazadero, Bodega Bay, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, according to responses collected by the USGS.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

