Feel that? 3.3-magnitude quake rattles the North Bay

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the North Bay Monday night, but there were no reports of any significant damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was recorded at about 10 p.m. Its epicenter was just under 2 miles east-southeast of Cloverdale.

With a depth of about a mile, the shaking it caused was considered light to moderate, USGS officials said, adding that residents in Novato in Marin County reported feeling the rumblings as did others as far south as Half Moon Bay.

Monday night’s quake, the agency added, was preceded by a very weak 1.6-magnitude quake that was recorded shortly after 3 a.m. in the same general area.