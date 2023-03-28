3.5 magnitude earthquake and two aftershocks jolt Peninsula

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Peninsula on Tuesday morning, according to USGS.|
AUSTIN TURNER
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
March 28, 2023, 9:20AM
Updated 51 minutes ago

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake briefly shook the Peninsula on Tuesday morning followed by a pair of smaller aftershocks, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The main quake’s epicenter was on the foothills near the Pacifica neighborhood of Vallemar. It occurred at 6:01 a.m. and was felt in parts of San Jose and the East Bay, according to the agency.

Two aftershocks — both registered as being 2.6 magnitude — were reported near Pacifica at 6:03 and 6:04 a.m. respectively.

The Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said in a tweet Tuesday morning that it had begun its earthquake procedure, meaning crews would inspect buildings and equipment for damage. No major damage was reported as a result of the quakes.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.