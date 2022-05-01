Subscribe

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Lake County

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2022, 5:31PM

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake early Saturday that centered in Lake County.

The quake hit about 4.2 miles from Cobb, 13 miles southwest of Clearlake and 15 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg.

The earthquake struck at 10:18 a.m. Saturday. A Clearlake Police Department dispatcher said she hadn’t felt the quake or received any calls from residents there. An earthquake with magnitude 2.5 to 3 are the smallest generally felt by people.

The preliminary report was generated by computer and has not yet been reviewed by a seismologist.

