3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Lake County
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake early Saturday that centered in Lake County.
The quake hit about 4.2 miles from Cobb, 13 miles southwest of Clearlake and 15 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg.
The earthquake struck at 10:18 a.m. Saturday. A Clearlake Police Department dispatcher said she hadn’t felt the quake or received any calls from residents there. An earthquake with magnitude 2.5 to 3 are the smallest generally felt by people.
The preliminary report was generated by computer and has not yet been reviewed by a seismologist.
