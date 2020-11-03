3.5-magnitude quake rattles Willits, USGS reports

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Willits area on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 3.6-mile deep quake hit about 7 miles east-southeast of Willits in Mendocino County along the California coast at 9:41 a.m., according to the USGS.

A handful of people reported feeling the tremor in Willits and Ukiah in the first minutes after the quake, the USGS reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.