3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Napa County

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Napa County on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 4-mile deep quake hit near Angwin at 6:38 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. A few dozen people from as far away as Oakland and Mountain View reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries. In 2014, a 6.0-magnitude quake caused serious damage in Napa County.

In September, the Glass fire burned more than 67,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying more than 1,500 structures, including several wineries, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

"Not an earthquake too.," wrote one resident on Twitter.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.