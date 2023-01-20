3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in middle of Lake Sonoma, southwest of Cloverdale
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake reported late Thursday afternoon southwest of Cloverdale largely went unnoticed across much of Sonoma County, according to the U.S Geological Survey.
The quake occurred at 5:18 p.m. with an epicenter located in the middle of Lake Sonoma, near the Smith Creek arm, according to the USGS. The small temblor’s depth was recorded as 3.9 miles.
Weak shaking was felt as far south as Sonoma Mountain, per the USGS. There were no reports of other impacts or damage.
Quakes between magnitude 2.5 and 3 are the smallest generally felt by people, according to the USGS. Magnitude 4 quakes and above are capable of causing damage.
