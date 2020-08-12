3.9-magnitude earthquake rocks The Geysers

A moderate earthquake Wednesday morning near The Geysers geothermal plant east of Cloverdale was felt in Santa Rosa and even as far south as San Francisco.

The 3.9-magnitude quake was almost 14 miles north northeast of Healdsburg and the same south southwest of Clearlake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck at 4:45 a.m. and was followed by an aftershock one minute later of magnitude 2.5. Other rumblings have also been recorded in the area Wednesday morning, including one with an initial magnitude of 4.0 shortly after 6 a.m., the USGS said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes are common in the area of The Geysers, a huge geothermal field with geothermal power plants that draw steam from more than 350 wells in the Mayacamas Mountains.

