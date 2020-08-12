Subscribe

3.9-magnitude earthquake rocks The Geysers

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 12, 2020, 11:07AM
Updated 3 hours ago

A moderate earthquake Wednesday morning near The Geysers geothermal plant east of Cloverdale was felt in Santa Rosa and even as far south as San Francisco.

The 3.9-magnitude quake was almost 14 miles north northeast of Healdsburg and the same south southwest of Clearlake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck at 4:45 a.m. and was followed by an aftershock one minute later of magnitude 2.5. Other rumblings have also been recorded in the area Wednesday morning, including one with an initial magnitude of 4.0 shortly after 6 a.m., the USGS said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes are common in the area of The Geysers, a huge geothermal field with geothermal power plants that draw steam from more than 350 wells in the Mayacamas Mountains.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine