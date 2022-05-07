3 Americans found dead at resort in Bahamas; fourth is hospitalized

Three Americans were discovered dead at a Bahamas resort and a fourth has been hospitalized, sparking a mystery for which officials, so far, have few answers.

The bodies of two men and a woman were found on Friday at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma, Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper, confirmed. A second woman was also airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.

“Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown,” Cooper said. “However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected.”

A Sandals spokesperson also confirmed the deaths in a statement to People, calling them a “health emergency.”

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” the spokesperson said. “We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time.

Officers with the Royal Bahamas Police Force responded on Friday to the popular resort, where they found the three bodies in two different villas. Inside the first, authorities discovered a “Caucasian male laying on the ground” in the bedroom and unresponsive, according to a police press release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police then turned their attention to the second villa, where they found “a Caucasian male slumped against the wall in a bathroom” and a “Caucasian female” in a “bedroom on a bed.” Both were unresponsive and showed “signs of convulsion,” the release continued.

“The officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma. The local doctor later pronounced both persons dead.”

The couple had previously complained about feeling unwell, according to authorities, and sought out treatment at the local medical facility.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and authorities hope the group’s autopsies will reveal more about the tragedy.