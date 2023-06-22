Three Santa Rosa residents, including two teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the June 16 drive-by shooting death of a teenager on Corby Avenue, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department served two arrest warrants to a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, said Sgt. Brandon Matthies with the department’s violent crimes division. A third suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested Wednesday night after a traffic stop.

The three were arrested on suspicion of murder, among other charges, in the drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Corby Avenue.

The identity of the boy who was killed has not been released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Anthony Vega-Rodriguez, 23, was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after police spotted him leaving a parking lot near Violetti Road and pulled his vehicle over, Matthies said.

Vega-Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of murder and criminal street gang activity, with two felony enhancements for using a gun and committing murder as part of gang activity. He is also suspected of resisting arrest, violating probation and post-release community supervision, possessing drugs in his vehicle and destroying evidence related to last week’s fatal shooting.

Vega-Rodriguez was booked into the Sonoma County jail and is being held in lieu of bail.

Authorities arrested the 14-year-old female suspect about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Roma Street in Santa Rosa.

Police also served an arrest warrant about 3 a.m. Thursday for the 17-year-old male suspect at a residence on Monet Street. SWAT and hostage negotiators accompanied police during the arrest.

The teenagers, whose names will not be released due to their age, were arrested and booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa on suspicion of murder and criminal gang activity.

Investigators believe the three were involved in a rival gang to the 15-year-old.

The extent of the victim’s gang affiliation is still being investigated, Matthies said.

It is not known if there will be any additional arrests as part of the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.