3 Bay Area residents dead in Calaveras County crash, 6 injured

A crash involving nine people from the Bay Area on a Sierra foothills highway killed three and injured six.

The crash occurred on Aug. 11 on Highway 4 in Calaveras County, which is located east of the Central Valley. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 7 p.m. after a report of a head-on collision, the department said. The driver of one vehicle crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle driving in the other direction, Eric Parsons, a spokesperson for the department, told SFGATE.

The crash involved a 2020 Honda Civic with three occupants who all died in the accident. The driver was Jose Luis Garcia, 25, from Hayward and the passengers were Danielle Bologna, 62, from San Francisco and her daughter, Francesca Bologna, also from San Francisco, CHP said.

Garcia, who was driving east on the highway at a "high rate of speed," drove into the westbound lane for an "unknown reason," the department said. His vehicle then drove in the path of a 2020 Lexus driving in the westbound lane at about 60 mph. The vehicles collided in the westbound land and blocked the highway, CHP said.

The driver of the Lexus, Quang Tran, 37, from San Jose was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for moderate injuries, CHP said. The passengers, who are all from San Jose, were also transported to the same hospital for moderate injuries. The passengers were Hang Nguyen, 30, Chi Traan, 72, No Nguyen, 72 and two minors, a 2-year-old and 4-year-old girl.

The road was closed for about two hours, Parsons said. CHP said the crash is still under investigation.